Straitstimes.com header logo

Cathay extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspensions to May 31

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Cathay Pacific said customers looking to change their flights to and from the Middle East would not face rebooking, rerouting or refund charges.

Cathay Pacific said customers looking to change their flights to and from the Middle East would not face rebooking, rerouting or refund charges.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

HONG KONG – Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said on March 24 it has extended its flight suspensions to and from Dubai and Riyadh by a month until May 31 because of the war in the Middle East.

The Asian aviation giant said in two separate statements that all Cathay Pacific flights to and from Riyadh and Dubai had been cancelled up to and including May 31, 2026, “in view of the ongoing situation in the Middle East”.

The firm said customers affected by the changes had been advised and that it was “monitoring the situation closely and will remain agile”.

Cathay said customers looking to change their flights to and from the Middle East would not face rebooking, rerouting or refund charges.

The carrier axed all flights to Dubai and Riyadh in March and April after the war in the Middle East broke out with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

Cathay also announced on March 24 that it will operate extra flights between Hong Kong and Paris and Zurich “to cater for an upsurge in market demand for Europe”.

It also added routes to London in March, and said it had noted a “general increase” in demand from other regions due to travellers looking for alternatives to routes that rely heavily on Middle Eastern hubs.

Cathay also doubled fuel surcharges in March for most of its routes, with oil prices surging because of the war. AFP

More on this topic
Airlines flag higher ticket prices as fuel costs take toll
Scoot cancels flights to Jeddah till March 28 due to Middle East conflict
See more on

Airlines

Iran war

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.