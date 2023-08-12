Catch ‘em all: Pokemon hooks kids, parents and investors at its world championships in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA – Dressed up and ready for battle, around 10,000 Pokemon fans have descended on Yokohama in Japan this weekend, looking for fun but also collector’s item cards potentially worth serious money.

Since the launch of Pokemon cards in 1996 following the hit computer game of the same name – meaning “pocket monsters” – an astounding 53 billion cards have been printed.

Almost 30 years on, the card game remains hugely popular as contestants take each other on with cards representing the monsters and their different attributes.

The Pokemon World Championships, being held this weekend in Japan for the first time ever, will see the world’s best players of the video and the card game battle it out for cash prizes at an event attended by thousands.

“I have been playing since I was a kid,” Mr Ajay Sridhar, 33, who travelled halfway around the world from New York to attend with his cards, told AFP as he explained why he was hooked.

“It’s just the competition, it’s the community... A lot of my oldest friends I’ve met through Pokemon,” he said.

“It’s kind of like chess, where if you didn’t play chess and you were watching a high-level chess match, you wouldn’t know what was going on,” said Mr Gilbert McLaughlin, 27, from Scotland.

“But once you get to a certain skill level, there is a lot of depth and complexity to it.”

Catch ‘em all

Ranging from Pikachu the mouse to Jigglypuff the balloon to the jackal-headed Lucario, there are now more than 1,000 different Pokemon characters, with new “generations” released every few years.

While they have always been swapped and collected, the cards’ value has exploded in recent years, not just among fans of the game but also among investors with little or no past interest.

Factors determining value include the cards’ rareness, the character (Mew, Mewtwo, Pikachu and Charizard tend to be more valuable) and the artist, who is indicated on the card.