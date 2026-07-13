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Cat food, pickled turnip, snacks: Bear keeps returning to raid the same house in Japan

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Bears are increasingly encroaching on urban spaces across Japan.

Bears are increasingly encroaching on urban spaces across Japan.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

  • A bear has entered the same house in Japan four times in seven days, breaking a window and eating cat food, pickled turnips, and snacks.
  • The 70-year-old homeowner called emergency services after the latest incident, but no one was injured.
  • Authorities have installed an electric fence and set a box trap to capture the bear.

AI generated

SHIZUKUISHI, Iwate – A 70-year-old man made an emergency call on July 11, reporting that a bear had entered the sunken floor area of his house in the town of Shizukuishi, Iwate prefecture.

The bear fled, and neither the man nor his family were injured. A window next to the entrance was broken.

According to the Iwate prefectural police, the bear was likely an adult and is believed to have broken the window to enter. This marks the fourth time a bear has entered this residence in seven days.

The authorities believe it may be the same bear.

The bear ate cat food and pickled turnips on two separate occasions on June 5. It then returned to eat snacks in the man’s kitchen on July 10.

The prefectural government and the town have installed an electric fence around the house as well as set up a box trap in an attempt to capture the bear.

Another bear has also been spotted entering two neighbouring houses. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.