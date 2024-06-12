Cases of deadly disease caused by ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria hit record high in Japan

Japan is seeing a record-high number of cases of a potentially deadly disease caused by “flesh-eating” bacteria, with Tokyo recording the most number of cases among the other prefectures.

There have been 977 cases of Streptoccal toxic shock syndrome in Japan in the first half of 2024, said Japan’s national infectious disease institute on June 11.

This surpassed the 941 cases that were recorded in the whole of 2023, which was the highest number of cases reported in a year since Japan began recording in 1999, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported.

Streptococcus pyogenes, the “flesh-eating” bacteria that causes this disease, often leads to strep throat, but might occasionally lead to limb necrosis and multiple organ failure.

Among the prefectures, Tokyo reported the highest number of cases at 145.

More contagious and harmful strains of the bacteria are increasingly being reported, particularly in the Kanto region centering on Tokyo, said the institute.

Professor Ken Kikuchi, who specialises in infectious diseases at Tokyo Women’s Medical University, said people with foot wounds are particularly susceptible to the bacterial infection.

For elderly patients, the time taken from infection to death can be as short as 48 hours, he added.

“High fever accompanied by delirium or rapid swelling of wounds are dangerous signs,” said Prof Kikichi, adding that those suffering from these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.