Carrie Lam: Hong Kong leader who ushered in era of Beijing's supremacy

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed to heal divisions when she took office, but instead spearheaded Beijing's campaign to dismantle a pro-democracy uprising in the Chinese business hub.

The most controversial and divisive chief executive since Hong Kong's 1997 handover by Britain to China, Mrs Lam announced on Monday (April 4) she would not seek a second term.

A career bureaucrat, she became Hong Kong's first woman leader in 2017 after being chosen by the small pro-Beijing committee that fills the position.

"My priority will be to heal the divide," she said in her victory speech, acknowledging the rising calls from Hong Kongers for democracy and frustration over how their city was being run.

She also vowed to resign if she ever lost "mainstream opinion".

Five years on she leaves office with record-low approval ratings, and the city's 7.4 million residents have even less of a say in who leads them.

'Unforgivable havoc'

Born into a low-income family, Mrs Lam excelled at her Catholic school and later attended Cambridge University.

She began her career in the colonial civil service and headed the social welfare department after the handover, earning a reputation for being a workaholic.

During her predecessor's tenure, which saw student-led democracy protests in 2014, Mrs Lam was the government's number-two leader.

The first two years of her own term in office were comparatively calm. But Hong Kong exploded in 2019 when Mrs Lam tried to fast-track a Bill that would have enabled extraditions to mainland China's party-controlled courts.

A huge backlash snowballed into months of massive, and at times violent, democracy protests.

Midway through the unrest Mrs Lam was recorded privately telling a group of business figures that she had caused "unforgivable havoc".

But she also said her hands were tied because she "served two masters": Hong Kongers and Beijing.

"She could have decisively reversed, retreated or revoked. Yet she missed the chance and when she decided to give up, it was too late," senior Beijing adviser Lau Siu Kai told AFP in January.

"None of Hong Kong's chief executives had high popularity but none of her predecessors faced anything as politically dangerous as she did," he added.