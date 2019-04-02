Carlos Ghosn's lawyers ask court for trial separate from Nissan and former director

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Lawyers for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday (April 2) said they had asked that their client stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from Nissan because the company is helping prosecutors.

He faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around US$82 million (S$110 million) in salary from Nissan, and for temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan’s books during the global financial crisis.

Along with Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a close Ghosn associate who served as a director on Nissan’s board, prosecutors have also indicted the company itself for making false disclosures in annual securities reports, for which it has expressed regret.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ghosn’s lawyers also asked that he stand trial separately from Kelly, who was charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn’s income. Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the charges.

The statement did not say why Ghosn did not want to be tried with Kelly. Ghosn's lawyers were unavailable to comment. Kelly’s lawyer was also not immediately available for comment.