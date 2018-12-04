Carlos Ghosn likely to be re-arrested for understating income

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn faces likely re-arrest next week as Tokyo prosecutors add a fresh claim that he understated his income by more than has previously been reported, according to a Japanese media report.

Prosecutors plan to re-arrest Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a fellow member of Nissan's board, on Dec 10, Sankei reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The prosecutors believe that Ghosn's pay was understated by about 9 billion yen (S$108.30 million), the newspaper said.

Ghosn and Kelly were arrested on Nov 19 over allegations that the longtime leader of the Japanese automaker understated his income by 5 billion yen over the five years that ended in fiscal 2014.

The new claim by prosecutors involves the years ended in fiscal 2017.

Nissan representatives weren't immediately available to comment on the report outside normal business hours.