Two dead after cargo ship collides with fishing boat off central Japan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The two were among 13 aboard the fishing boat, which split into two in the accident.

TOKYO – Two people died after a cargo ship collided with a sport fishing boat off Mie Prefecture in central Japan on Feb 20, the local coast guard and fire department said.

The two were among 13 aboard the fishing boat, which split into two in the accident. Ten others sustained injuries, while one missing person was later rescued, according to the authorities.

The captain of the cargo ship reported the collision to the coast guard at around 12.55pm, local time.

The 499-ton, 71m cargo vessel is believed to have struck the right side of the smaller fishing boat.

After departing a nearby port in Mie’s Toba before noon, the 16-ton, 15m boat was anchored for fishing at the time of the accident, according to local residents who cited the coast guard and passenger accounts.

The cargo vessel was headed to a port in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, with all six crew members, including one trainee, unharmed, the operator said.

“They were shivering and trying to warm themselves with blankets and hand warmers,” a 66-year-old man said after seeing those who were rescued. KYODO NEWS