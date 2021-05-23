Car strikes crowd in northeast China, killing 5

DALIAN (XINHUA) - A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in north-east China's Liaoning province, killing five people, local authorities said on Sunday (May 23).

A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street in the city of Dalian at 11.47am on Saturday and fled the scene, said the city's public security bureau.

Four died at the scene and another was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital. Five others who sustained injuries are receiving medical treatment in hospital.

The driver, surnamed Liu, has been caught and, following identification and examination, it was established that Liu was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Further investigation is underway.