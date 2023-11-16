Car crashes into barricade near Israel embassy in Tokyo: Report

TOKYO – A car crashed into a barricade near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, and a man in his 50s was arrested on the spot, Fuji TV reported.

One police officer was injured, the broadcaster said.

An official at the embassy was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

A Tokyo Metropolitan Police spokesperson said they were unable to comment at the moment.

Footage from public broadcaster NHK showed a black compact car with damage to its front headlights and panel where it appeared to have crashed into the barrier on the side of the street.

The road nearby was strewn with cracked parts from the car that had broken off.

The car’s number plate was from Tama, western Tokyo, the footage showed. REUTERS

