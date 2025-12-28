Car breathalysers to be mandated for habitual drink driving offenders in South Korea

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

If the breath alcohol concentration surpasses the legal level, the device stops the person from starting the car.

SEOUL – Habitual drink drivers in South Korea will now be required to have ignition interlock devices, or car breathalysers, installed in their vehicles according to a revised ordinance for the Road Traffic Act.

The National Police Agency (NPA) on Dec 28 revealed the changes to be implemented in 2026, which include mandatory car breathalyser installation for those caught driving under the influence of alcohol at least twice in the previous five years.

Such devices use a breath sample collected through a breathalyser or sensors on the steering wheel to measure a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Installation costs about three million won (S$2,660) and the NPA is discussing measures for renting such devices with the Korea Road Traffic Authority.

Habitual drink drivers will be allowed to drive only vehicles with car breathalysers.

Violation would result in a fine of up to three million won or one year in prison, as well as licence revocation.

The policy will be in effect starting Oct 24, 2026.

Those who attempt to bypass the system by having someone else to start the car can face up to three years in prison, or a fine of three million won.

The policy seeks to reduce drink driving cases in South Korea, a substantial number of which are repeat crimes.

Of the 75,950 drink driving accidents between 2019 and 2023, 43.3 per cent were caused by those convicted of drink driving in the previous five years, according to the NPA.

The number of repeat drink drivers reached 45.3 per cent in 2024, prompting authorities to step up punishment.

A recently implemented measure includes allowing a drunken driver’s car to be seized if one committed the crime while under probation for a previous offence.

Other moves against dangerous driving announced on Dec 28 include increased punishment for driving under the influence of drugs.

Previously, offenders could be sentenced to up to three years in prison or a 10 million won fine. This will go up to up to five years in jail or a 20 million won fine starting April 2, 2026. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK