'Can't keep up': Pandemic cooking boom sharpens Japan knife sales

SEKI, Japan - In a Japanese city once famous for forging samurai swords, craftsmen sharpen and polish kitchen knives, but even at full tilt their small factory can’t keep up with global demand.

The export value of knives and other bladed tools like scissors hit a record high in Japan last year, partly thanks to a home-cooking boom sparked by the pandemic.

Japanese knives are also winning more converts among aspiring and professional chefs, who prize their delicate precision, sleek finish and long lifespan.

Mr Katsumi Sumikama, head of Sumikama Cutlery in the central city of Seki, puts the popularity down to a “combination of technology and traditional craftsmanship”.

To achieve the formidably sharp edge needed to make perfect sushi or cut precise slices of Wagyu beef, the company uses machines that guarantee accuracy to one-thousandth of a millimetre, then artisans finish the job by hand.

But even at full capacity, “we can’t keep up”, Mr Sumikama told AFP.

“We’re seeing demand stronger than pre-pandemic levels in all countries.”

Seki’s renowned blade expertise dates back to the 14th century, when the city became a major producer of swords thanks to its rich natural environment.

“The clean water, charcoal and raw materials were ideal for sword-making,” Mr Sumikama said.

High-quality iron made from ironsand was forged into a tough sword by folding red-hot metal multiple times, and moulded into a curved shape by plunging it into cool water.

When samurai were ordered to abandon their swords in 1876, the industry faltered, but after World War II the city began producing pocket knives for export.

Business boomed at first, with the fixed yen-to-dollar rate a boon for mass exports to the United States.

But when that policy ended in the 1970s and China began making cheaper products, Japan could no longer compete.