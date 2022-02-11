Can't find love? China's party cadres lend a hand

BEIJING (AFP) - Mr Zhang Shaoge wants to get married, but after struggling to meet the right woman through friends and work - he has put his heart in the hands of China's Communist Party (CCP).

As concerns grow over the nation's falling birth and marriage rates, and the knock-on effect of economic stagnation and an ageing workforce, local officials from the CCP's youth branch are increasingly taking on the role of matchmakers.

Some are organising more events and introductions for singles struggling to find love.

"It's about time to date and get married at this age. There isn't anyone suitable around me at the moment, so I wanted to expand my social circle," 30-year-old Zhang says of his decision to attend an officially-organised event.

Marriage rates have slumped across the nation. 8.14 million couples registered for marriage in 2020 compared with 13.47 million in 2013, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Birth rates in the world's most populous nation plunged to 7.52 births per 1,000 people last year, according to NBS data - the lowest figure since 1949 when Communist China was founded.

Due in part to China's notorious "one-child policy" and a long-standing preference for sons over daughters that led to sex-selective abortions and infanticide, there are tens of millions more men than women.