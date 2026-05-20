Canadian lawmaker visits Taiwan to show ‘solidarity’

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Mr Michael Chong, a Conservative MP, met with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and other senior officials during his four-day trip, which ends on May 21.

TAIPEI - A Canadian opposition lawmaker said on May 20 that he has shown “solidarity” with Taiwan by visiting the democratic island after China warned against such a trip.

Mr Michael Chong, who has previously criticised Beijing over alleged human rights abuses, told AFP that he was also “reasserting Canadian sovereignty” by not letting Beijing dictate “where we can go internationally”.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes other countries having official exchanges with the self-ruled island that it has threatened to seize by force.

Mr Chong, a Conservative MP, met with President Lai Ching-te and other senior officials during his four-day trip, which ends on May 21.

“It’s important to show solidarity with Taiwan and to make it clear that the West is watching and that we are engaged, and that if there is any unilateral action against Taiwan that there will be a very high price to pay on the part of Beijing,” Mr Chong said in a telephone interview with AFP.

Mr Chong said his visit in defiance of China’s warnings was “reasserting Canadian sovereignty”, and he insisted that such visits by Canadian lawmakers “should continue no matter what Beijing has demanded”.

China’s ambassador to Canada recently told The Globe and Mail that “any official engagement” between Canadian parliamentarians and Taiwan “will be hurtful”, and should only happen with Beijing.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in January, the first meeting between the countries’ leaders in Beijing in eight years.

Mr Carney hailed the signing of a “landmark deal” under a “new strategic partnership” with China, turning the page on years of diplomatic spats, tit-for-tat arrests and tariff disputes.

Mr Chong’s visit to Taiwan comes after US President Donald Trump suggested that US arms sales to the island could be used as a bargaining chip with China.

“As the United States seemingly retreats from its leadership position in both Europe and Asia, it becomes even more important for democracies like Canada to step up and fill the void, whether it’s in Ukraine or in Taiwan,” Mr Chong said.

Mr Chong was sanctioned by China in 2021 over his criticism of Beijing’s treatment of Uoghurs. At the time, Mr Chong called it a “badge of honour”.

In 2023, Canada ousted a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate Mr Chong and his family in Hong Kong.

China responded by expelling a Canadian consul.

Mr Chong told AFP on on May 20 he has severed contact with his family in Hong Kong “because I don’t want to put them in harm’s way”. AFP