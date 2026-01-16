Canada, China set for ‘historic’ gains from new partnership, Carney says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney was on a mission to rebuild ties with China after months of diplomatic efforts.

BEIJING – Canada and China are forging a new strategic partnership that stands to yield “historic” gains by leveraging the strengths of each, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Jan 16 .

The first Canadian prime minister to visit China since 2017 , Mr Carney was on a mission to rebuild ties with Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the US , after months of diplomatic efforts to resolve earlier tension.

“It is important to start this new strategic partnership at a time of division,” Mr Carney told Mr Xi, calling for focus on areas that can bring “historic gains” for both, such as agriculture, agri-food, energy and finance.

“That is where I believe we can make immediate and sustained progress,” he added.

Canada is looking to strengthen ties with the world’s second-biggest economy after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on some of its goods and suggested the long-time US ally could become the country’s 51st state.

China, similarly hit by Mr Trump’s tariffs since he returned to the White House in 2025 , is also keen to cooperate with a Group of Seven nation in a traditional sphere of US influence. REUTERS