Canada, China set for ‘historic’ gains from new partnership, Carney says
BEIJING – Canada and China are forging a new strategic partnership that stands to yield “historic” gains by leveraging the strengths of each, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Jan 16.
first Canadian prime minister to visit China since 2017, Mr Carney was on a mission to rebuild ties with Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the US, after months of diplomatic efforts to resolve earlier tension.
“It is important to start this new strategic partnership at a time of division,” Mr Carney told Mr Xi, calling for focus on areas that can bring “historic gains” for both, such as agriculture, agri-food, energy and finance.
“That is where I believe we can make immediate and sustained progress,” he added.
Canada is looking to strengthen ties with the world’s second-biggest economy after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on some of its goods and suggested the long-time US ally could become the country’s 51st state.
China, similarly hit by Mr Trump’s tariffs since he returned to the White House in 2025, is also keen to cooperate with a Group of Seven nation in a traditional sphere of US influence. REUTERS