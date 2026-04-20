Campaign hagwon: Inside South Korea’s intensifying class president elections

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With more students running, the elections are increasingly reflecting broader shifts in South Korea’s education culture.

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SEOUL - Electing a class president has long been a rite of passage for South Korean students, offering an early glimpse into leadership and democracy. But what was once a simple classroom vote is becoming more competitive, shaped by changing parenting styles and the growing reach of private education.

With more students running and some families seeking outside coaching, the elections are increasingly reflecting broader shifts in South Korea’s education culture.

The system, in place for more than a century, is evolving as parents send their children to private academies to help secure victory in these elections. At the same time, the number of candidates has surged, with most students now stepping forward to run for the position.

Traditionally, only a handful of students – typically two or three in a class of more than 30 – would volunteer to run. After brief speeches, classmates would cast their votes, and teachers announced the winning student as president, along with one boy and one girl as vice-presidents.

In the past, being elected class president carried a sense of prestige and authority. The role extended beyond organising activities or assisting teachers. Presidents represented classmates in greetings, relayed instructions and, when the teacher stepped out, were often entrusted with maintaining order.

For many students, the position offered a symbolic taste of leadership within their own small society.

Today, however, a majority of students now vie for the role. Parents say as many as 70 to 80 per cent of students raise their hands to run, turning the once simple contest into a highly competitive event.

“Out of 22 students in my son’s class, 15 ran for the position,” said a father living in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. “Many parents want their children to gain the same experiences as their peers, so they encourage them to participate rather than risk falling behind.”

A mother of an 11-year-old girl in Gangnam, surnamed Kim, said smaller family sizes and more intensive parenting have heightened children’s desire to stand out.

“With many families raising only one child, parents invest deeply in their success. Children seem to enjoy being at the center of attention from an early age,” she said

Election academy

As competition intensifies, a new niche in South Korea’s vast education market has emerged.

A growing number of private academies, known as hagwon, now offer coaching specifically for class president elections. In education hubs such as Daechi-dong, Songpa and Bundang, speech institutes provide tailored training that goes beyond basic public speaking.

These programs teach students to craft persuasive pledges, deliver speeches and even how to refine facial expressions, gestures and vocal delivery. Some academies also advise on campaign strategies, including concepts and the use of props, while tailoring approaches to individual school rules and cultures.

Fees typically range from 100,000 to 150,000 won (S$86 to S$130) per hour, with specialized instructors charging up to 200,000 won.

Demand is partly driven by the perception that leadership roles can strengthen a student’s academic portfolio.

“Although serving as class president does not directly determine admission to prestigious schools, parents believe it can lead to awards and extracurricular recognition that may benefit college applications,” said an official at one academy in Gangnam.

The rise of election-focused private education has drawn mixed reactions.

Some parents see it as an opportunity to build confidence and presentation skills. “Since many students prepare in advance, not sending your child can feel like putting them at a disadvantage,” Ms Kim said.

Others worry about the financial burden and pressure placed on young children.

“This all feels like excessive parental ambition. Even elementary school students are being drawn into costly competition. Does the experience justify the stress and expense?” said a mother of two in Nowon-gu.

Teachers caught in the middle

Experts and educators warn that the growing role of private academies risks distorting the original purpose of student elections.

The class president system has long been viewed as an early introduction to democratic decision-making, encouraging leadership, responsibility and a sense of community.

“When external coaching becomes the determining factor, the process shifts from self-expression to following prescribed strategies,” said Mr Park Jung-min, an elementary school teacher in Seoul. “Such experiences may not foster genuine self-esteem or leadership.”

Amid these concerns, some schools are rethinking the traditional hierarchy associated with the role.

Teachers, wary of reinforcing notions of rank among students, have experimented with rotating leadership positions or replacing the title of “class president” with more egalitarian terms such as “service helper”.

The shift also appears to be driven by increasing pressure from parents.

Educators say they are often approached by parents questioning election results or seeking detailed explanations as to why their child was not selected. Some even ask for advice on how their children can improve their chances in future elections.

“In some cases, it becomes emotionally taxing,” Mr Park said. “To avoid misunderstandings or complaints about fairness, some teachers choose to rotate the role so that every student has a chance.”

Education scholars also caution that high-cost preparation programs could create inequalities, favouring students from wealthier families and undermining fairness.

“The changing landscape of class president elections offers a revealing snapshot of contemporary South Korean society,” said Professor Park Joo-hyoung, a professor at Gyeongin National University of Education. “It has become a microcosm of the country’s intense education culture.”

“Schools should provide clearer guidance on leadership values and help students evaluate candidates based on responsibility and commitment rather than performance alone,” he added. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK