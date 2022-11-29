Cambodian boy visited by S. Korea’s first lady Kim Keon-hee to get free care at top Seoul hospital

South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee holding Cambodian boy Aok Rotha in Phnom Penh on Nov 12, 2022. PHOTO: SOUTH KOREA'S PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
The boy, who is suffering from a congenital heart disease, will likely be treated at the Seoul hospital’s paediatric cardiac centre. PHOTO: SOUTH KOREA'S PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
Lee Choo Kiong
Assistant Foreign Editor
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago

SEOUL - The Cambodian boy who was visited by South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee last month will be given cost-free care at a top hospital in Seoul next month.

Asan Medical Centre, one of the largest hospitals in Seoul, said on Monday that all of the boy’s medical expenses will be covered by the hospital and its parent foundation, the Asan Foundation.

The boy, who is reported to be suffering from a congenital heart disease, will likely be treated at the Seoul hospital’s paediatric cardiac centre.

An Asan Medical Centre official told The Korea Herald that it was working with the nonprofit organisation supporting the Hebron Medical Centre - a nonprofit hospital established in 2007 by a South Korean doctor in Phnom Penh - where the boy was being treated.

“We have volunteered services there, and we have had patients fly in to provide services,” a hospital official told The Korea Herald. “So this is not the first time.”

The first lady visited the family of the boy at their home in the Cambodian capital during her trip to the country on Nov 12, according to the presidential office.

She decided to pay him a visit after she learned that he was not able to be at the Hebron Medical Centre on the day she was meeting several other child patients.

