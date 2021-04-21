Calls for world leaders to work together in Covid-19 battle

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a video keynote speech delivered at the annual Boao Forum for Asia yesterday, called on the world to work together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in areas such as vaccine development and distribution.

It was a theme echoed by several other countries' leaders who addressed the opening plenary session, including Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

In a video message, Madam Halimah said Covid-19 has underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation.

She suggested that multilateral institutions like the World Health Organisation can set standards and provide a science-based framework as countries work on reopening their borders.