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Calbee to resume full-colour packaging for some snacks from late July

Calbee began switching the packaging for 14 of its top-selling products from late May amid uncertainty over naphtha supplies.

TOKYO – Major Japanese snack maker Calbee said on July 9 it will gradually resume full-colour printing for the packaging of eight products, including its mainstay potato chips, from late July shipments after easing ink procurement concerns.

Some other products will continue using monochrome packaging.

Frugra fruit granola will return to full-colour printing across the entire package and start hitting store shelves from the week of July 27.

Certain sizes of four varieties of the Potato Chips line, as well as Kappa Ebisen shrimp crackers, will feature colour printing on the front starting only in August.

Calbee began switching the packaging for 14 of its top-selling products from late May amid uncertainty over naphtha supplies stemming from the Middle East conflict.

The remaining six products, such as Kataage Potato chips, will remain in monochrome packaging for now. KYODO NEWS