Cabs without a chatty, or any, driver are expanding in China

BEIJING - Across a sprawl of streets in southern Beijing, China’s answer to search engine giant Google is charting the path for driverless cars in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market.

Baidu Inc’s Apollo programme, which allows customers to hail and ride a fully autonomous robotaxi, has racked up more than 1.4 million public journeys, and is expanding a network that already covers dozens of square kilometres across 10 key cities that also include Wuhan and Chongqing.

By next year, the company wants to have the largest autonomous service area in the world - an ambitious target considering it needs to complete with General Motors Co’s fast-expanding robotaxi unit Cruise and California-based Waymo.

Baidu is also being challenged in China by competitors like WeRide and Pony.ai.

The pace of development is on display at a company showroom in Yizhuang district, where an early autonomous model - a boxy red compact 4x4 rigged with steel beams to hold a camera and lidar sensors - contrasts with a sleek, white SUV that’s slated to launch next year.

Nearby, a room out of Willy Wonka’s factory is wallpapered from floor to ceiling with QR codes that are used to train and test vehicle systems and equipment.

While the technology behind the cars is thrilling, taking a ride in one across Beijing is surprisingly standard.

Using Baidu’s white-and-green app to book a ride on a recent afternoon had a driverless cab arrive within minutes, and the fare, which included a promotional discount, was low: 4 yuan (S$0.78) for a 10-minute journey.

The company’s robotaxi fleet uses the mass-produced Arcfox model aT that’s souped up with an array of sensors.

The vehicle follows the speed limit diligently, merges early in traffic and turns smoothly on the broad, mostly empty avenues surrounding its facility.

When a cyclist abruptly darts from a sidewalk, the robotaxi taps the brakes until he’s well across.

Because Baidu is currently using regular models designed for a human motorist, riding in the back does offer the unnerving vision of a steering wheel turning as if being spun by a ghost.

Monitors in the rear cabin add to the effect, displaying the same images the car interprets - pedestrians, vehicles, bicycles, buses and trains all rendered into figures that look more like Monopoly game pieces.

Another 10-minute ride across town is similarly smooth, quiet and drama-free.