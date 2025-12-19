Straitstimes.com header logo

Bus bound for Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport catches fire

The driver and approximately 40 passengers evacuated safely, according to the Hokkaido Police Highway Patrol.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HOKKAIDO POLICE

TOKYO – An airport shuttle bus bound for New Chitose Airport caught fire on the Hokkaido Expressway in Chitose, Hokkaido, at around 11.40am (10.40am, Singapore time) on Dec 17.

According to the Hokkaido Police Highway Patrol, the driver and approximately 40 passengers evacuated safely.

Hokuto Kotsu, the Sapporo-based operator of the bus, said the driver noticed smoke rising from the rear of the bus in a side mirror, made an emergency stop on the shoulder, and evacuated the passengers.

The passengers transferred to two other buses operated by the same company that were passing nearby and proceeded to the airport.

The Hokkaido Police and the company are investigating the cause of the incident. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

