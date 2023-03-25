Bullying scandals cast spotlight on school violence in South Korea

Netflix drama The Glory is the story of a student (portrayed by Jung Ji-so) who was brutally abused in school. PHOTO: NETFLIX
Chang May Choon
South Korea Correspondent
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL - The director of a drama series exposing the brutality of school violence was found to have bullied fellow schoolmates in the past. A contestant in a reality TV show to find the strongest and fittest person was accused of being a bully in middle school. And a newly-appointed police investigation chief resigned after it was revealed that he defended his son’s bullying behaviour in school.

These are among bullying scandals that have rocked South Korea recently, as concerns grew over an expected increase in school violence to pre-Covid-19 levels of some 30,000 cases a year.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top