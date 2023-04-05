Bullying records to be reflected in South Korea’s university admissions

SEOUL - Students with a history of bullying will have their records reflected in the regular college admissions process, while the government considers extending the bullying record retention period so that any history of bullying will follow perpetrators as they apply for jobs after college.

During a consultation meeting led by the ruling People Power Party and the government on Wednesday to combat the growing cases of school violence across the nation, Mr Park Dae-chul, head of the National Assembly’s Policy Committee, stressed the importance of strengthening anti-bullying measures to respond more strictly to the perpetrators.

The strengthened measures will force students to take responsibility for their transgressions when the time comes to apply for college, Mr Park said, explaining why the bullying records will also be reflected in the regular admissions process.

Currently, a student’s grades, attendance, test scores, after-school activities and a teacher’s recommendation letter weigh heavily in the race to get into college.

Lesser infractions and other school records are reflected only in early admissions, although they do not currently hold the same importance as transcripts.

The new measures mean that universities will have to look closely into high school disciplinary records during both early and regular admissions, in addition to the transcripts of the courses a student has taken.

At the meeting, which took place in the conference room of the National Assembly building in central Seoul, Mr Park said that the bold approach comes as South Korea faces an uphill battle against school violence.

“As people pay more attention to the widespread problem and the seriousness of bullying, it’s pivotal to raise public awareness as school violence cases have been soaring in recent years. We will make sure to tackle school violence issues by tightening ... countermeasures,” he said.

Mr Park also addressed that dramas and media have recently shed light on school violence and the importance of protecting the victims, highlighting that it’s necessary to look back on the existing policies and consider ways to combat bullying in a way that the public can sympathise with.

A string of bullying allegations against South Korean public figures have made headlines in recent months, including director of hit Netflix drama The Glory Ahn Gil-ho.

The Glory is a thriller involving female protagonist Moon Dong-eun in her quest of revenge against her bullies during her school years.

Members of the ruling party echoed the importance of strengthening punishment for the perpetrators and keeping the perpetrators’ records, also calling for better violence prevention education programs that could reduce instances of school violence at the source.

In particular, the government will focus on beefing up measures against the offenders, prioritising and ensuring victims’ safety, focusing on the role of teachers in preventing school violence and improving bullying guidelines for schools.