Bullies force student to eat faeces at middle school in Fujian

BEIJING - A middle school in Longyan, Fujian province in China has confirmed that students at the school forced another male student to eat faeces in the school toilet.

According to videos posted online, the students from Longyan Qiaoyu middle school asked the male student to eat the faeces while taking videos.

The boy collected faeces with his finger from the toilet. At first, he refused, as he said other students were also present. After the students left, the boy was forced to eat it, according to the videos clips online.

An unnamed school official confirmed the validity of the incident with Beijing News on Tuesday. The official said the school is cooperating with authorities to handle the incident and has offered psychological counselling to the boy.

Another official, from the local education bureau, told the newspaper that they are looking into the incident.

The incident became one of the hottest trending topics on social media platforms. Furious over the video, netizens have expressed strong condemnation of the bullying incident and asked for swift investigation to hold the perpetrators responsible.

“This must have left a life-time scar on the boy, and whoever did this are worse than animals,” one netizen said on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo.

“School bullying should be handled more seriously and swiftly and the bullies must be dealt with,” another wrote.