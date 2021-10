A fire in the early hours of yesterday morning that engulfed a 13-storey mixed-use building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung killed at least 46 and injured 41 more, local officials said after a search.

The building, located in the city's Yancheng district, was partly abandoned. Most of the deaths occurred in the residential apartments on floors seven to 11, said the fire department.

