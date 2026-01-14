Straitstimes.com header logo

BTS member V hits record 70 million followers on Instagram

BTS member V became the first male Korean celebrity to amass 70 milli9on followers on Instagram.

PHOTO: THV/INSTAGRAM

SEOUL - V of BTS has now amassed a total of 70 million followers on his Instagram account.

He is the first male celebrity in Korea to achieve the feat, having set the record with 150 posts. When he opened the account in December 2021, one million smashed the follow button in 43 minutes, with 10 million in less than five hours, both earning him Guinness World Records.

He has second most followers on social media among K-pop male acts, trailing only his own band, BTS.

In December, V celebrated his 30th birthday by sharing a handful of photographs, including one taken with his bandmates between practice sessions at a dance studio.

“Next year, let’s spend the day with Army,” he wrote, addressing fans.

BTS is set to make a

comeback in March

with a fifth studio album.

In the following month the group is due to embark on a world tour — expected to be the largest yet in K-pop history. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

