Broke Chinese Gen Zs turn factory town Zibo into top May Day tourist spot

BEIJING – Zibo, in eastern Shandong province, looks just like any other industrial town in China, home to petrochemicals, textiles and porcelain factories.

Its biggest claim to fame is a visit by then Fifa president Sepp Blatter in 2004, who proclaimed the city the birthplace of soccer based on tenuous links to an ancient ball game.

The city of 4.7 million is now one of the hottest tourism destinations in China, with the highest hotel room occupancy rates in the entire nation for the five-day Labour Day vacation starting on Saturday, according to data from leisure booking app Meituan.

When train tickets for the holiday period went on sale on earlier this month, the Beijing-Zibo route sold out in under a minute according to domestic media.

Local authorities advised people on Wednesday to avoid visiting the city during the holiday, warning it may struggle with the sudden influx and hotels are almost completely booked up.

Tourists, particularly young ones, are flocking to Zibo not for any famous scenic spots or historical sites, but for its promise of a low-cost, value-for-money experience. It is best symbolised by the city’s barbecue skewer meals, where US$10 (S$13.35) can buy roughly 35 meat skewers.

As China quickly reopens after finally dropping its virus restrictions, scenes like those in Zibo demonstrate how despite high hopes for the economy to bounce back immediately, the financial hit from three years of Covid Zero is still keeping a lid on residents’ spending power.

That’s especially true for younger people who are facing historically high unemployment rates, while overseas travel remains out of reach for many given high ticket prices.

Searches for domestic hotels for the Labour Day holiday are up almost 200 per cent from 2019, while those for overseas destinations have only recovered to around 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, according to data from online booking site Ctrip.com.

“There’s a divergence in the speed of consumption recovery,” said Ms Ada Li, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Lower income groups, who would have been affected the most by pandemic and unemployment, are typically more cost-conscious as they have less disposable income. It takes longer for their demand to recover.”

Traveling to Zibo makes sense for many young people, who are hankering after cheap eats and the chance to hang out with friends after three years of social isolation and economic stress.

“This is my first travel since the end of Covid,” said college student Chris Wu, who is planning to only spend 1,200 yuan (S$232) during her Labour Day getaway in Zibo and can’t afford to go abroad.

She said she plans a “special forces” style holiday, using a popular term that describes a short trip with a packed itinerary to minimise costs.

The fact that these consumers are willing to travel to another city shows “even the money-conscious group is willing to start spending on experiences”, said Ms Li.