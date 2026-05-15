Britain’s foreign minister plans to visit China in early June, sources say

The June 2 to June 3 trip will take British foreign minister Yvette Cooper to Beijing for talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and then to the southern tech hub of Shenzhen for meetings with businesses.

BEIJING – British foreign minister Yvette Cooper is expected to visit China in early June, three sources said, as London seeks to capitalise on relatively cordial ties with Beijing before any fresh setback over a new Chinese embassy in the British capital.

The June 2 to June 3 trip will take Ms Cooper to Beijing for talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and then to the southern tech hub of Shenzhen for meetings with businesses, one of the sources said.

Briefings are being prepared on the basis that even if there is a leadership contest to oust British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, that would take weeks or months and Ms Cooper would likely still travel regardless, two British officials said.

Ms Cooper is not a current frontrunner for Labour leader, despite having held two of the UK’s Great Offices of State - she was also interior minister, or home secretary, from 2024 to 2025.

“China is willing to maintain close contact and dialogue with the UK,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said when asked to confirm the visit.

He said he did not have any information to share “at this time”.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Starmer and Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced a “reset” in ties during a January visit to China, following the British government’s approval of plans for Beijing to build its largest embassy in Europe in London, and paving the way for the lifting of Chinese sanctions on six serving lawmakers.

Beijing is a hive of diplomacy, with US President Donald Trump ending a state visit a week before the expected arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Officials in China and Britain are seeking to hold further rounds of high-level financial and commercial talks this year, with the Starmer government prioritising efforts to attract fresh investment from the world’s second-largest economy, while China seeks improved market access to offset sluggish domestic demand.

But a British government decision in March to block the use of Chinese wind turbine maker Ming Yang Smart Energy in offshore wind projects on security grounds - that dealt a blow to the company’s planned £1.5 billion (S$2.56 billion) investment in Scotland - has frustrated Beijing, two British officials said.

The decision on Ming Yang was communicated to the Chinese in advance in a bid to keep Ms Cooper’s visit on track, one of the officials said.

Furthermore, both British and Chinese officials told Reuters they are bracing for the outcome of a High Court review of the government’s January approval of a new Chinese embassy, due in June or July, with Beijing likely to retaliate if the project is stalled again.

Still, the British government is trying to make the most of the current detente, with ties under the previous Conservative government soured by tension during the ⁠coronavirus pandemic over human rights and spying accusations.

The Foreign Affairs Select Committee, led by senior Labour lawmaker Emily Thornberry, is expected to visit China later in May, two of the sources said, with stops in Beijing and Guangzhou, according to one of them, who warned the trip may not go ahead due to political upheaval at home. REUTERS