Bridge collapses in south China, casualties unknown

GUANGZHOU (XINHUA) - At least two vehicles plunged into a river after part of a bridge collapsed in the urban area of Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong province early on Friday (June 14), according to the local road management authorities.

One person was rescued, but the exact casualties remain unknown, as the search and rescue work is underway.

Heyuan is among the areas worst hit by floods in Guangdong due to persistent heavy rain over the past week, with more than 280,000 people affected and over 4,000 houses collapsed, according to the local publicity department.