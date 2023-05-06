Brides at 40: What marrying late means for South Korean women

SEOUL – Ms Jung So-won is getting ready to walk down the aisle on May 13.
But unlike many brides who obsess over every detail in the hopes of a perfect wedding, she is not feeling stressed about the big day and does not even plan to paint her nails.
SEOUL – Ms Jung So-won is getting ready to walk down the aisle on May 13.
But unlike many brides who obsess over every detail in the hopes of a perfect wedding, she is not feeling stressed about the big day and does not even plan to paint her nails.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.