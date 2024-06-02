Brewing beer from bread: Beijing’s youth take charge to inspire change, help climate efforts

BEIJING – The youth of China’s capital city is at the forefront of green initiatives to inspire social change, plugging a glaring gap in the country’s environmental efforts.

These efforts include starting online platforms to help push their fellow citizens towards a more eco-friendly lifestyle and creating companies that help eateries turn unsold food into beverages or blind boxes for consumers looking for a bargain.

These young men and women want to make people aware that everyone can help fight climate change in China, the world’s top energy consumer and largest greenhouse gas emitter, entrepreneurs told The Straits Times.

“The China market is so big and there are different awareness levels, so it takes time to slowly change mindsets,” said Ms Luona Cai, 31, a partner at Xishi Magic Bag, a start-up that allows consumers to buy and pick up unsold food from blind boxes near the restaurants’ closing time.

The people purchasing their meal via an app do not know what is in the box before pickup; it depends on what the shop could not sell on that day. The service is available in some 60 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou.

Meanwhile, Beijing-based firm Louder picks up leftover bread from bakeries and turns it into beverages, including beer.

Another organisation, GreenGeek, which was started by Beijing undergraduate Zhang Yu, empowers other young people to start their own eco-initiatives to educate others about global warming.

Associate Professor Majid Ghorbani at the China-Europe International Business School in Shanghai said these start-ups play an important role in encouraging young Chinese to be more environmentally friendly.

There is a “lack of good, visible models” in China to spur behavioural and attitude change towards protecting the environment, Prof Ghorbani, who studies corporate social responsibility and entrepreneurship, told The Straits Times.

The crux is to create a strong enough momentum within society that makes eco-friendly actions the norm among youth in China, he added, explaining that people need to see examples of good behaviour before they know how to model it.

“So, we need a bigger mass of people being concerned about the environment, and taking action to protect it. Hopefully, being eco-friendly then becomes the norm,” Prof Ghorbani said.

The findings of a 2022 report by Beijing-based Generation Z Research Centre – after it polled 3,000 Gen Z individuals aged 12 to 27 from more than 50 countries and regions including China, the United States and Britain – are telling.

The report showed that young people in China who were born between 1995 and 2010 do not rank environmental protection highly on their list of public concerns