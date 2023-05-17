Boy, 5, dies in South Korea after 5 hospitals refuse to admit him

SEOUL - A 5-year-old boy with acute respiratory symptoms died on the Children’s Day weekend, earlier in May, after five hospitals refused to admit him, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the boy was rushed to the emergency room of a hospital in Seoul when his body temperature began to spike, and he began having breathing issues at night on May 6. But the hospital said it was unable to admit him, citing lack of available beds.

Children’s Day falls on May 5 in South Korea.

The boy was turned away by four other hospitals due to either a lack of room or staff, before the fifth hospital, which agreed to treat him only as an outpatient, diagnosed him with croup or acute laryngotracheobronchitis (ALTB) and sent him home.

Croup or ALTB is a viral infection of the throat’s upper airway.

As the boy’s breathing issues continued, his mother was about to take him back to the hospital when the child collapsed.

He was rushed to the nearest emergency room, but died just 40 minutes after arrival.

Officials at the fifth hospital claimed that its medical staff gave the boy clearance to go home after confirming that his conditions were stable.

The case is the latest in a series in which seriously ill people have died after being unable to find doctors and hospitals to treat them.

A severe supply-demand mismatch is hampering medical services in critical disciplines, with paediatrics and cardiothoracic surgery among the areas where the shortage of doctors are most acute. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK