Boy, 14, dies after being stabbed by schoolmate in Japan

TOKYO (XINHUA) - A 14-year-old junior high school boy in central Japan was confirmed dead after being stabbed by another student in the same school, local police and firefighters said on Wednesday (Nov 24).

The victim, a boy in the third grade of Jushiyama Junior High School in Yatomi city, Aichi Prefecture, was confirmed dead, the local police said.

He was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in the junior high school at around 8.10am local time on Wednesday, according to the city's education board and police.

The police arrested the assailant, a boy also at the age of 14, on suspicion of attempted murder and confiscated a knife that might be used as a weapon. The boy has admitted to stabbing the victim, according to the police.

The police arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a teacher reporting that two students were involved in an altercation.

The stabbing took place in a hallway outside a classroom. Other students were coming to school when the incident took place, the education board said. The two students belonged to different third-year classes.

No injuries were reported among other students and teachers.

A father of a 15-year-old female student, who is also in the third grade, said he felt worried about the mental health of students who witnessed the incident.