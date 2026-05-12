Boy, 11, found dead 2 days after going missing in South Korea national park

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The sixth-grade elementary school student had visited Daejeonsa, a Buddhist temple inside the Juwangsan National Park with his parents.

SEOUL – An 11-year-old boy, who went missing in South Korea on May 10, was found dead near the peak of Juwangsan National Park at around 1 0.13am on May 12 , according to North Gyeongsang police and fire authorities. He is believed to have died after falling.

The rescue authorities discovered the boy’s body at about 10.25am, about 100m from the mountain’s peak, after deploying more than 350 personnel on the third day of the search.

The sixth-grade elementary school student had visited Daejeonsa, a Buddhist temple inside the national park, with his parents after travelling from his home in Daegu on May 10 .

Around noon, he told his parents he would “go a little farther up the mountain” before setting out alone towards the peak without a cellphone. The trail from the temple to the 720m Juwangsan summit stretches about 2km to 3km and typically takes an adult about 1hr 20min each way.

His parents reported him missing later on May 10 after he failed to return.

Local police plan to conduct an investigation into the exact circumstances of his death. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK