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Boy, 10, found dead in waterfall after going missing from school in Japan

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The body of the boy was found in the basin of a waterfall near his school in Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan.

The body of the boy was found in the basin of a waterfall near his school in Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ISTOCKPHOTO

  • A 10-year-old boy went missing from a special needs school in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on June 30.
  • Local police, firefighters, and teachers conducted a search for the boy following his disappearance.
  • The boy's body was found in a waterfall basin near the school on the morning of July 1, said the police.

AI generated

ISHIKAWA, Japan – A boy who went missing while attending a special needs school in Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan was found on July 1 dead in a nearby waterfall, the police said.

The 10-year-old fifth grader went missing on the morning of June 30 after he left his classroom to go to the restroom. His disappearance prompted a search by the local police, firefighters and teachers.

His body was found in the basin of a waterfall on the morning of July 1, said the police. KYODO NEWS

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Unnatural death

Missing people

Special needs/Special education

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.