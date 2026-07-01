Boy, 10, found dead in waterfall after going missing from school in Japan
- A 10-year-old boy went missing from a special needs school in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on June 30.
- Local police, firefighters, and teachers conducted a search for the boy following his disappearance.
- The boy's body was found in a waterfall basin near the school on the morning of July 1, said the police.
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ISHIKAWA, Japan – A boy who went missing while attending a special needs school in Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan was found on July 1 dead in a nearby waterfall, the police said.
The 10-year-old fifth grader went missing on the morning of June 30 after he left his classroom to go to the restroom. His disappearance prompted a search by the local police, firefighters and teachers.
His body was found in the basin of a waterfall on the morning of July 1, said the police. KYODO NEWS