Bosses, provinces in China dangle goodies to draw workers to work during CNY

BEIJING - Employers and local governments in China are dangling freebies - from money to movie tickets - to entice workers to stay put for the upcoming Chinese New Year as they ramp up economic activity post-zero-Covid to make up for lost time.

Traditionally, millions of migrants in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou will head home for the biggest holiday of the year, which can last up to 15 days, resulting in a shortage of workers particularly in the labour-intensive service, construction and manufacturing sectors.