Boeing’s first Dreamliner delivery to China since 2019 arrives

BEIJING – Boeing’s first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019 landed in Shanghai on Dec 22, a step that could hasten the end of China’s freeze on deliveries of the firm’s profitable 737 Max after more than four years.

Privately owned Chinese carrier Juneyao Airlines on Dec 21 took delivery of the 787-9 aircraft, which Boeing said then departed for China from Everett Paine Field in Washington state.

The flight landed in Shanghai on Dec 22, the airline said.

China suspended most orders and deliveries of Boeing planes in 2019 after the 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes.

A restart of Max deliveries would represent a reset of Boeing’s relationship with China and create an opportunity for the company to offload dozens of planes in its inventory, and pave the way for a larger breakthrough in deliveries and orders.

The company expects China to account for 20 per cent of the world’s aircraft demands through to 2042.

Boeing last delivered a leased Dreamliner plane to a Chinese customer in 2021, but no 787s have been handed over directly to Chinese airlines since November 2019.

Analysts forecast the resumption of Dreamliner deliveries to China after consultancy AAP/AIR reported in November preparatory flight activities for a 787 designated for Juneyao Airlines, registered as B-20EQ.

Twelve of the 60 undelivered 787s in Boeing’s inventory are meant for Chinese operators.

Boeing’s business with Chinese airlines could be affected by the political ties between Washington and Beijing, which have recently improved.

In November, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face talks in a year, and on Dec 21 the top US military officer spoke to his Chinese counterpart in the first such conversation in over a year.

Max progress

On Dec 20, trade publication The Air Current said Boeing had in December won a key clearance from regulator the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) allowing the plane maker to prepare Max aircraft for delivery.

The safety bans have been lifted as existing Max planes are flying inside China, but new deliveries have remained on hold.

The CAAC’s deputy head on Dec 8 told a Boeing executive in Beijing the planemaker was welcome to deepen its development in the Chinese market, Reuters reported. The Air Current, citing unidentified sources, said the regulator’s clearance was granted that day.

Individual Max deliveries to China still need approval from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Air Current report said.