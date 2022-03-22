Boeing 737-800 aircraft in China crash has good safety record

NEW YORK • The Boeing 737-800 NG model that crashed in China yesterday is considered one of the safest aircraft ever made.

The China Eastern Airlines jetliner carrying 132 people from Kunming in Yunnan province to the manufacturing centre of Guangzhou fell rapidly from cruising altitude, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

The six-year-old single-aisle jet is part of the NG, or Next Generation, era that preceded the 737 Max, which was grounded globally after two deadly crashes.

The NG has one of the best safety records among all aircraft, with just 11 fatal accidents out of more than 7,000 planes delivered since 1997, according to aviation consultancy Cirium.

"The 737 NG has been in operation for 25 years and has an excellent safety record," said Mr Paul Hayes, director of air safety and insurance at Cirium.

"I am not going to speculate on what happened but if the Flightradar24 logs are accurate, something seems to have happened abruptly and the plane nosedived from cruising altitude."

China Eastern Flight MU5735 made a sudden descent from cruising altitude that was interrupted briefly when it actually climbed, according to data posted by Flightradar24.

The plane was headed easterly when, at around 2.21pm, it began a sudden plunge, going from level flight to a descent rate of almost 31,000 feet per minute in about five seconds. That type of descent is well outside any kind of normal flight parameter.

But after about 45 seconds, the descent became less steep and for a few moments the jet climbed by more than 1,000 feet. It went from 7,425 feet up to 8,600 feet in a span of about 10 seconds, according to the Flightradar24 data, which is based on transmissions from the plane. While the earlier dive would have flung items to the ceiling, the rapid rise would have pinned people in their seats.

The climb was short-lived. The jet resumed its dive seconds later, plunging again at about 31,000 feet per minute. The last position recorded on the Flightradar24 track was at around 2.23pm, about a minute and 35 seconds after the incident began.

According to Airsafe.com, which tracks aviation safety, NG models had just 0.07 fatal crashes per million flights as at 2019. That puts it among a rare group that includes the Boeing 747-400 and 737's main competitor, the Airbus SE A320 family.

The most recent fatal crash of a 737-800 before yesterday came in August 2020, when an Air India Express flight slid off the runway in Kozhikode, India, killing 21 people. A probe blamed pilot error.