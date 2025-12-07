Straitstimes.com header logo

Body parts of baby found in freezer at Tokyo adult entertainment business

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The baby is estimated to be less than one year old.

The baby is estimated to be less than one year old.

PHOTO: PIXABAY

Follow topic:

TOKYO - A severed head, arms and legs of a baby were found in a freezer at an adult entertainment business in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, police said.

An employee of the business called Tokyo police around 9pm local time (8pm in Singapore time) on Dec 6, saying he found what looked like a child’s head when he was cleaning a refrigerator in an office.

Police, initially investigating the case as the abandonment and damaging of a body, said they located the decapitated head in a plastic bag in the freezer as they searched the premises.

They also found arms and legs placed underneath the head in a food container.

The baby is estimated to be less than one year old. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Body of infant found at demolition site in Tokyo
S. Korean woman dies saving her baby from building fire sparked by neighbour trying to kill a cockroach
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.