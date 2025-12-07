Body parts of baby found in freezer at Tokyo adult entertainment business
TOKYO - A severed head, arms and legs of a baby were found in a freezer at an adult entertainment business in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, police said.
An employee of the business called Tokyo police around 9pm local time (8pm in Singapore time) on Dec 6, saying he found what looked like a child’s head when he was cleaning a refrigerator in an office.
Police, initially investigating the case as the abandonment and damaging of a body, said they located the decapitated head in a plastic bag in the freezer as they searched the premises.
They also found arms and legs placed underneath the head in a food container.
The baby is estimated to be less than one year old. KYODO NEWS