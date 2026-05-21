Boat captains suspected of letting students steer vessels before fatal capsizing in Okinawa

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The Fukutsu, one of two boats that capsized in Okinawa in March, being brought ashore on March 16.

- The captains of two small boats that capsized off Henoko in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, in March are suspected of having allowed students to steer the vessels before the incident, according to sources close to the investigation.

The accident resulted in the deaths of a 17-year-old female student from Doshisha International Senior High School in Kyotanabe, Kyoto prefecture, and the 71-year-old male captain of the Fukutsu vessel.

The 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, Okinawa, is currently investigating the details of the case.

The incident occurred at around 10.10am local time on March 16. The vessels – Fukutsu and Heiwa Maru – capsized, throwing a total of 21 people into the sea, including 18 students. In addition to the two deaths, 14 other people sustained injuries.

The vessels are operated by a citizens’ group called Council against the Helicopter Base.

According to investigative sources, video footage captured by students and by the coast guard headquarters, which was calling for safe navigation in the area at the time, suggests that a student was handed control of the Fukutsu’s helm before the boat capsized.

Similar actions are suspected to have taken place aboard the Heiwa Maru.

The coast guard is conducting a thorough examination of the footage.

The captain of the Heiwa Maru said: “I saw the captain of the Fukutsu let a student hold the steering wheel, so I did the same thing.”

He added that he kept his hand on the wheel while letting the student steer the vessel and expressed remorse for the accident, stating: “I couldn’t just stand by without going to rescue the Fukutsu, which capsized first. I want to apologise directly to the bereaved families.”

Boat operators are required by law to hold a licence. However, unlicensed individuals are permitted to steer vessels under certain conditions, such as when a licensed operator is providing direct supervision.

However, a person without the required boat licence should only be allowed to steer the vessel under safe conditions with low risk, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

On the day of the accident, a high wave advisory had been issued, and coast guard personnel on surveillance duty had repeatedly issued warnings via loudspeakers, saying: “The waves are high, so please be extremely careful.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK