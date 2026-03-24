BMW recalls 180,000 cars in China over fire risk

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The recall, which is effective immediately, applies to 133,849 domestically manufactured 5 Series vehicles produced between Dec 5, 2023, and April 12, 2025.

BEIJING - The Chinese arm of German automaker BMW will recall nearly 180,000 vehicles due to a possible wiring fault in air conditioning units that poses a fire risk, China’s market regulator said on March 24.

The recall, which is effective immediately, applies to 133,849 domestically manufactured 5 Series vehicles produced between Dec 5, 2023, and April 12, 2025, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said.

It also includes 45,678 imported 5 Series, 7 Series and M5 vehicles produced between June 2022 and April 2025, the regulator said.

“The vehicles within this recall scope have a front cabin air conditioning wiring harness that, due to improper wiring, may become damaged during after-sales air filter replacement,” SAMR said.

“In extreme cases, this could cause a short circuit, posing a fire risk.”

BMW will inspect and resecure the air conditioning wiring harness for the recalled vehicles, free of charge. AFP