Blue-collar work surges in popularity among China’s young job seekers

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - The popularity of blue-collar jobs has surged among China’s young adults as demand has grown and wages risen compared with pre-pandemic levels, a report by a leading online hiring platform showed.

In the first quarter, the number of people under the age of 25 who applied for blue-collar jobs rose 165 per cent compared with the same period in 2019, far outpacing the 62.4 per cent growth in the number of job applicants of the same age group, according to a report published by online recruitment platform Zhaopin Ltd. on Thursday.

Young people were attracted by the diverse range of work offered by blue-collar jobs, as well as improved workplace environments and salaries and compensation, Zhaopin said in the report.

The rise in the popularity comes as China’s job market has been under pressure amid a patchy economic recovery from three years of the Covid-19 pandemic and a prolonged property market slump.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate for people aged between 16 and 24 hit a record high of 21.3 per cent in June last year before the release of the data was suspended.

A revamped version of the youth unemployment rate, which also surveys people aged between 16 and 24 but excludes students, stood at 14.7 per cent in April, down slightly from March, the most recent official data showed.

Restaurant jobs are especially popular with young job seekers, as 44.1 per cent of restaurant workers in the first three months were under the age of 25, the report said.

Other popular sectors include retail and wellness and beauty, partly due to friendly work environment, according to the report.

Both demand and wages for blue-collar workers rose sharply, Zhaopin’s report showed.

In the first quarter, the number of openings in blue-collar jobs almost quadrupled compared with the same period in 2019, with the demand for sorting and delivery workers growing eightfold, according to Zhaopin. Other positions with high demand include technicians, housekeepers, drivers, and security guards.

Meanwhile, the growth in blue-collar wages outpaced the overall growth, according to the Zhaopin report.

In the first quarter, the monthly salary offered by blue-collar job recruiters in 38 major cities monitored by Zhaopin averaged 7,215 yuan ($1,016), a 35.8 per cent increase from the same period in 2019 — surpassing overall salary growth over the same period by 7.6 percentage points, the report showed.

Over the same period, the growth in average monthly wage offered by employers in the wellness and beauty sector reached 53.8 per cent.

This story was originally published by Caixin Global.