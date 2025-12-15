Blizzard hits Hokkaido, disrupting train and flight schedules

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Heavy snow seen in Kushiro, Hokkaido, at about 6.30pm local time on Dec 14.

SAPPORO, Hokkaido – Due to a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system, Hokkaido experienced heavy snowfall and strong winds across the prefecture on Dec 15 , causing disruptions to train and flight schedules.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Sapporo Regional Headquarters, 14 locations, mainly in eastern Hokkaido, recorded 50cm or more of snowfall in 24 hours ending at 8am local time, including 68cm in Kamisatsunai and Taiki in the Tokachi area, and 56cm near Lake Akan in the Kushiro area.

As at 11am local time , Hokkaido Railway Company was expected to cancel or partially cancel a total of 104 trains, including 21 limited express services. Over 40 flights bound for or from New Chitose Airport were expected to be cancelled as at 8am local time.

According to the Hokkaido Electric Power Network, strong winds caused power outages affecting 35,910 households across Hokkaido around 6.30am local time , primarily in the Okhotsk and Kushiro areas. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK