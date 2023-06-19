Blinken meets top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing

BEIJING- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, on the final day of a trip to Beijing aimed at improving severely strained ties.

The two met at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, briefly exchanging pleasantries before heading into a closed-door meeting.

Their meeting comes after Mr Blinken held talks with Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, which both sides described as “candid” and lasted seven and a half hours – much longer than planned, officials said.

The cautiously positive tone emerging from Mr Blinken’s first day in China has raised expectations for him to sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Monday.

That exchange has been held up as a benchmark of success for the US trip, especially after the Chinese leader met American billionaire Bill Gates in Beijing last week.

Neither side has confirmed a meeting between the two, but diplomats see a meeting to be likely.

Mr Blinken is the most senior US official to visit China in five years.

He is making his trip at a tumultuous time, with the two sides sparring over everything from human rights and technology to trade and weapons sales to Taiwan.

Mr Qin said on Sunday that Taiwan is “the core of the core interests” of China and “the biggest problem” and “the most prominent risk” in China-US ties.

There was no expectation going into the talks that the US and Chinese delegations would reconcile any of the fundamental differences they have, a senior State Department official said on Sunday evening.

But Sunday’s dialogue had helped improve the two sides’ understanding the others’ perspectives and push the talks towards a better outcome, this person said, while adding that doesn’t mean they agree with one another.

Mr Blinken and Mr Wang were planning on getting deeper into the specifics in their discussions on Monday, the senior official added.

The US side hopes to have more details for Mr Blinken to announce when he speaks at a news conference ahead of his departure from China on Monday evening, the official said.

There are already tentative signs of progress on tangible matters.

Both sides on Sunday said they’d discussed increasing flights between the two countries, many of which were scrapped during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sides also agreed to encourage educational exchanges, a sign that more student visas could be forthcoming. AFP, BLOOMBERG