Blinken concerned by growing Russia-North Korea military ties

SEOUL - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he shared South Korean concerns about growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which he called a “two-way street” involving arms flows and technical support.

Mr Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said they also discussed a so-called extended deterrence strategy in countering threats from North Korea.

This means the use of US military assets, including its nuclear forces for protection from attacks and improving cooperation with Japan.

“We have real concerns about any support for North Korea’s ballistic missile programmes, for its nuclear technology, for its space launch capacity,” Mr Blinken told a press conference in the South Korean capital.

“We’re working to… identify, to expose and as necessary to counter these efforts.”

Mr Blinken’s two-day visit to South Korea is his first in 2 ½ years. It is part of a broader Asia trip that saw a visit to Japan and will include a stop in India.

He came to Asia from the Middle East, where the conflict in Gaza has combined with the war in Ukraine to overshadow Washington’s efforts to focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

North Korean weapons have reportedly appeared in use in Gaza.

The United States and its allies have condemned what they say is the flow of arms and military equipment from North Korea to Russia for use in Ukraine.

North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals, though their leaders pledged closer military cooperation when they met in September in Russia’s Far East.

Mr Blinken said North Korea was supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia was in turn providing technical support to help the North make military progress.

“That’s a real concern for the security of the Korean peninsula, a real concern for global non-proliferation regimes; it’s a real concern for the Russian aggression of Ukraine and a real concern for the violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

He said the US and its two East Asian allies were increasing cooperation on North Korea, which has been developing its nuclear weapons and missiles in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Mr Park said China had a constructive role to play over the tensions that the ties between North Korea and Russia were creating, describing them as not in Beijing’s interest.

Mr Blinken’s brief stop in Seoul demonstrates US commitment to the Korean peninsula and regional issues, and that the allies are implementing agreements made in earlier presidential summits, despite the pressing conflicts elsewhere, said Ms Duyeon Kim, an analyst with the Centre for a New American Security.

“Still, it will be important for the US to sustain attention at all levels of the government because North Korea and even China would think it now has more room to manoeuvre,” she said.