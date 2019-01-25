Blasts rock condominium-cum-shopping mall in north-eastern Chinese city of Changchun

BEIJING - A series of explosions rocked the city of Changchun in China's north-eastern Jilin province on Friday afternoon (Jan 25), with one person confirmed dead so far.

The explosions took place at the Wanda Plaza, a condominium and shopping mall in the south-west part of the city.

The incident reportedly occured just after 3pm, and videos of the explosions on Chinese social media showed what seemed to be a chain of blasts on the ground floor.

Later, an explosion shattered windows on the building's 30th floor. It was unclear what caused the explosions.

Posting on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, city authorities said a car exploded in the building's underground car park at 3.15pm. The blast on the 30th floor took place three minutes later.

The Beijing Youth Daily quoted an eyewitness who was in a restaurant at the mall and had to make a quick escape.

"There were about 20 explosions, and the public announcement system told everyone to leave, so we quickly ran out of there," said the eyewitness.

City authorities confirmed that one person was killed and another injured so far, and that police and firefighters were on the scene.

"Preliminary investigations by public security agencies show that this is a criminal case, work to handle the situation is proceeding in an orderly manner," said city authorities on their Weibo account.