Blast occurs at China chemical plant, casualties unknown

SHANGHAI – An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in north-eastern China on Sunday.

The blast occurred at a plant of privately owned Panjin Haoye Chemical Co. at about 1.30pm in Liaoning province, China Central Television reported.

The local government has started rescue work, the report said, without saying whether there were any casualties or economic damage caused by the incident.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the blast, according to CCTV.

Panjin Haoye Chemical has fixed assets of 10 billion yuan (S$1.96 billion) and 2,500 employees, according to the company’s website.

The incident underlines concerns about production safety just as the nation gears up for economic growth after the government pivoted away from its Covid Zero policy. BLOOMBERG