BioNTech Covid-19 shots trigger more antibodies than Sinovac: Report

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - The BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine triggered "substantially higher" levels of antibodies compared with the Chinese-made Sinovac jab, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday (June 19), citing a study by the University of Hong Kong.

The results suggested some recipients of the Sinovac vaccine may need a third shot, the newspaper said, citing lead researcher Benjamin Cowling.

The epidemiologist led the government-commissioned study that tracked antibody responses of 1,000 vaccinated people.

Professor Cowling warned that antibody tests might fail to pick up small amounts of antibodies generated by the Sinovac jabs.

He was commenting on a recommendation by the government's scientific advisers to cut quarantine time for vaccinated travellers who test positive for antibodies but negative for the virus, the newspaper said.