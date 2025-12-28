Biodegradation unit lightening load of bear hunters in Hokkaido

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HOKKAIDO – A disposal unit that utilises micro-organisms to decompose animal carcasses is being used in a town in Hokkaido, northern Japan, to lighten the burden on hunters responding to a surge in bear attacks .

Brown bears in Hokkaido often weigh up to 200kg and hunters had to resort to cutting carcasses into smaller chunks for disposal, as it is prohibited to leave killed animals where they are.

The town of Fukushima in Hokkaido installed the 100 million yen (S$820,000) disposal unit on the premises of its waste facility in April 2024.

The stainless steel unit, 5m wide and 2.4m high, can process a whole bear carcass using grinding blades and carbonised wood chips mixed with micro-organisms and water.

Maintained at about 80 deg C, the process breaks down the organs and muscles in one day and the skin and bones in about a week, mainly into water and carbon dioxide.

In the first eight months, a total of 88 bears killed in the area, including nearby towns, had been rendered.

Mr Kazuya Ota, a 52-year-old hunter from the neighbouring town of Matsumae, said that previously, in line with Hokkaido’s guidelines, he had used a small knife to cut up a bear carcass into 10cm chunks, which were disposed of in 10 to 20 large garbage bags.

But with the surge of bear sightings in urban areas in recent years, there have been times when as many as three bears are killed in a day.

This meant Mr Ota had to work from early morning until late at night, dismembering the carcasses by himself and hauling about 30 bags to Fukushima’s waste disposal facility.

“In summer, I thought I was going to collapse from heat exhaustion,” Mr Ota recalled.

Among others benefitting from the new unit, a 70-year-old hunter from the town said: “Disposal has become much easier, nothing could be more helpful.”

According to BOD Shokai, a trading firm based in Okayama Prefecture that sells the units, which were originally developed to dispose of the carcasses of invasive animals such as deer and wild boar, have been installed at 18 locations nationwide.

The unit installed in the Hokkaido town is an upgraded version featuring strengthened blades designed to handle bear bones, it said.

The carbonised chips can be reused as fertiliser, with a few exceptions depending on the type of animal processed.

The units have drawn interest from other local governments that are also grappling with bear attacks. In November , a city council member from Akita visited the facility to observe its operations. KYODO NEWS