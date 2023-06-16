Bill Gates meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

BEIJING - Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, after his foundation pledged US$50 million (S$67 million) to help Chinese efforts to battle disease.

Mr Gates – one of the world’s richest men – is among a number of Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended strict Covid-19 controls that saw it largely closed off from the world for almost three years.

The visit is Mr Gates’ first to the country in four years.

Chinese state media said on Friday that the visit included a rare sit-down between the Chinese head of state and a foreign business leader.

“On June 16, President Xi Jinping met the American Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairperson Bill Gates in Beijing,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

The meeting comes ahead of an expected visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday.

It also follows a Thursday announcement by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that it would give US$50 million to support Chinese efforts to fight malaria and tuberculosis.

The foundation announced it would renew a collaboration with the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) – a Beijing-based group set up by Mr Gates, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University.

The US$50 million will support “efforts to improve health outcomes worldwide through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest”, the Gates Foundation said in a statement.

On Thursday, Mr Gates gave a speech at the GHDDI, the Gates Foundation said, hailing China’s efforts in eradicating malaria and poverty reduction.

“China has made significant gains reducing poverty and improving health outcomes within China,” Mr Gates said.

“I’m hopeful China can play an even bigger role in addressing the current challenges, particularly those facing African countries.”